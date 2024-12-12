Popular Rushden Lakes attraction remains closed due to flooding

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 12th Dec 2024, 10:18 BST
Updated 12th Dec 2024, 10:33 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Rushden Lakes bosses say the Skew Bridge lake walk is still closed due to flooding and will remain so until it is safe to re-open.

The circular walk around the lake is closed following recent flooding in the area.

Bosses of the retail and leisure park say they are working hard to restore access and will let visitors know once they are able to open it again.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Rushden Lakes said: “We would like to inform you that the Skew Bridge lake walk remains closed due to flooding.

The Skew Bridge lake walk at Rushden Lakes remains closed due to floodingThe Skew Bridge lake walk at Rushden Lakes remains closed due to flooding
The Skew Bridge lake walk at Rushden Lakes remains closed due to flooding

"Our team is diligently working to restore access and ensure the area is safe for visitors.

"We will share an update on our Facebook page as soon as the walk re-opens.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your understanding.”

Despite the lakeside walk being closed, there is still plenty to enjoy at the complex, including the festive fayre, Ferris walk and gingerbread man trail for Christmas.

Related topics:Facebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice