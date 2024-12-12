Popular Rushden Lakes attraction remains closed due to flooding
The circular walk around the lake is closed following recent flooding in the area.
Bosses of the retail and leisure park say they are working hard to restore access and will let visitors know once they are able to open it again.
A spokesman for Rushden Lakes said: “We would like to inform you that the Skew Bridge lake walk remains closed due to flooding.
"Our team is diligently working to restore access and ensure the area is safe for visitors.
"We will share an update on our Facebook page as soon as the walk re-opens.
"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your understanding.”
Despite the lakeside walk being closed, there is still plenty to enjoy at the complex, including the festive fayre, Ferris walk and gingerbread man trail for Christmas.
