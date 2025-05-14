Popular Rushden Lakes attraction closed for repair works

Visitors will be unable to use a section of the path around Skew Bridge Lake at Rushden Lakes for several days this week.

The closure is due to repair works being carried out.

The work started on Monday (May 12) and is set to take five days.

A message from The Wildlife Trust for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire says: “Due to path repair works a section of the path (closest to the Visitor Centre) around Skew Bridge Lake will be closed between 12/5/25 to 16/5/25 - we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Rushden Lakes

The Nene Wetlands Visitor Centre on the boardwalk at Rushden Lakes is the gateway to the Nene Wetlands, a huge nature reserve made up of five connected wildlife sites.

A family of beavers were released there earlier this year, the first beavers to be introduced in Northamptonshire for more than 400 years.