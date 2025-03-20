Popular lamb feeding event returns to Chester House Estate near Wellingborough this Easter

Families are expected to ‘flock’ to a popular lamb feeding experience taking place next month.

The Chester House Estate’s largest event of the year is returning - newly branded ‘The Great Spring Adventure’ - and thousands of families are expected to attend during the four-week Easter holidays.

The annual event offering has been redesigned and expanded for 2025 - with cade lamb feeding returning, this year delivered by an external expert welfare team at Watermeadow Park.

Other activities include cade lamb feeding with an expert welfare team in The Lamb Barn, a giant Easter egg hunt around the 85-acre landscape and Easter crafts in The Bunny Barn including bunny ear making and wool-themed arts.

The lambs will be back at Chester House Estate this Easter

Jane Bethea, director of public health, communities and leisure at North Northamptonshire Council, said: “By taking part in this experience, families can get hands-on with feeding and also learn about the incredible dedication it takes from our farming community to raise and care for lambs.

"We can’t wait to welcome thousands of visitors to be part of this heartwarming tradition, guided by our expert lamb welfare team from Watermeadow Park.

"As well as the lambs, there is so much for visitors to enjoy this Easter at the Chester House Estate.

“The team have been working closely with colleagues in the public health team to ensure that everyone is safe while enjoying the experience.

"All we ask is that visitors follow the information and signage on site and listen to the staff.”

Chester House Estate has been working closely with North Northants Council’s public health team to implement hot water taps, clear signage and an information film to make it clear to visitors how to protect themselves from germs when visiting The Lamb Barn.

For the first time, a golden egg hunt will take place with one golden egg hidden around the estate each day, gifting one family a pass to all of the major events for the year.

Exclusive late-night sessions, SEND and home education learning opportunities are also available for The Great Spring Adventure, which is bookable through The Chester House Estate website.

Find out more about The Great Spring Adventure, running from April 5 to April 21, here.