Popular Kettering town centre pub reveals new look after refurbishment

A pub that has been a mainstay of Kettering town centre for more than 300 years has reopened after an extensive two-week refurbishment.

The Peacock Inn, in Lower Street, officially reopened this week following a refit to give the popular hostelry an exciting new look.

Alongside a new menu offering pub favourites, people will still be able to access live sport on multiple 75in screens complete with a projector.

General manager Patrick Anderson has welcomed the refurbishment

Patrick Anderson, Peacock general manager, said: “I’ve been general manager here at the Peacock Inn for over 30 years. As a key part of Kettering night life, we’re really pleased to have given our pub a new lease of life.

“It’s been fantastic seeing the pub come together over the last couple of weeks. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back and see our guests’ reactions over the coming days. There have been some big changes and we’re confident they’ll go down well with the people of Kettering.

“Located in the heart of Kettering, our pub is the perfect spot to get together with friends, family or colleagues to relax and unwind over good food amongst a warm and welcoming atmosphere.”

The menu has promised mouth-watering burgers and chargrilled prime steaks to mix and match tapas including drunken mushrooms, fried chicken bites and cheese ‘n’ bacon fries. Brand new to the menu at the Peacock Inn are stone-baked pizzas.

The newly refurbished seating area

The pub will also be hosting a DJ every Saturday evening.

A Peacock Inn has stood in Lower Street for three centuries with the most recent version built in 1960 replacing a more traditional building with saloon bar, smoke room, and off-licence. Performers appearing at the town's venues would often be seen in the pub after shows, and in the past postal delivery workers would often pop in for a pint after their rounds.

The Peacock in the 1980s when Lower Street had been pedestrianised

The Peacock in 2006

The pub in 2009