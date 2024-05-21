Popular Kettering plant sale returns with Scouts prepared for busy day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hundreds of blooms, seedlings and herbs will be on offer this Saturday (May 25) at a popular Kettering plant sale.

With spring sprung, green-fingered Beaver Scout leader Vicky Geary is taking her group motto ‘Be Prepared’ to ensure they are ready for the one-day fundraising bonanza.

5th Kettering (St Michael’s) Scout Group, members and volunteers will hold the popular pop-up garden nursery at St Michael and All Angels Church.

She said: “At 5th Kettering Scout Group fundraising is teamwork. I could not run our plant sale event on my own. Although I do grow a majority of the plants myself, it’s the leaders and the young people and their parents coming together alongside the community that creates such a fantastic atmosphere and makes the day a success.”

Vicky Geary and the team of volunteers and supporters for 5th Kettering Scout Group plant sale/National World

The plant sale is from 10am to 2pm at St Michael’s Church in Roundhill Road. Refreshments including teas, coffees and home-made cakes will be served in the church.

Her most successful sale to date last year raised more than £3,200 for the youngsters in the group to take part in an activity holiday to boost teamwork skills.