Popular Kettering Market Place fountains needing 'significant repairs' may remain broken this summer as council looks at leak
Long-term issues with the pipework used to recirculate gallons of water from a tank under the market place have seen the knee-high fountain jets stutter and fail as water has leaked away.
The popular attraction is owned, managed and maintained by North Northants Council (NNC) who has admitted ‘significant repairs’ causing ‘considerable disturbance’ are needed to see them functioning.
‘Temporary measures’ may enable youngsters heading to Kettering by the Sea to still enjoy them.
An NNC spokesman said: “The fountain in Market Place, Kettering, needs significant repairs to the pipework to address a leak.
“Considerable disturbance to the surrounding public realm is required to repair the underground pipework.
“However, the council is looking at the possibility of putting temporary measures in place to enable it to open during the summer before major works are undertaken in the autumn.”
Kettering by the Sea, organised by Kettering Town Council, provides free fun for families centred on the giant sandpit in the Market Place as well as shows, entertainment and games.
A spokesman for Kettering Town Council said: “The fountains have been out of operation since the end of summer 2023 and North Northamptonshire Council is aware that we would like them to be up and running as soon as possible.
“We had hoped to have them working for Kettering By The Sea but no date has been given as to when they might be fixed.”
Kettering town councillor Clark Mitchell said: “I am extremely disappointed that despite NNC knowing about issues with the fountains on the Market Place since summer 2023, we are now in a position when we are facing Kettering by the Sea having no water for the event.
"Whilst I understand that NNC is in a dire financial position, it seems unfair on our residents that they have once again been let down by the unitary authority. Yes, it costs money, but the splash park in Wellingborough is working, so it once again seems to be our residents are not a priority for NNC.”
Kettering by the Sea is open daily from Friday, August 2, to Saturday, August 23, 10am to 4pm.
For details go to https://www.ketteringtowncouncil.gov.uk/kettering-by-the-sea
