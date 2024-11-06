Visitors are being invited to get their skates on as the Chester House Estate holds its first ever ice-skating rink this Christmas.

The rink will be part of their Winter Wonderland experience starting on November 23 and running until Christmas Eve.

It will be located at the front of the 17th Century historic farmhouse, with festive huts serving hot chocolate and roasted chestnuts lining the edges of the rink.

Skate collection and penguin-shaped ice-skating aids for children and inexperienced skaters will be available.

Alongside ice skating, the estate’s popular Father Christmas experience is returning.

Designed as a festive journey led by friendly elves, guests can visit Mrs Christmas’ kitchen to create a Christmas card, make reindeer food and visit Father Christmas in his grotto and receive a gift.

Last year, the Father Christmas experience sold out within a few weeks so they have expanded the offering and incorporated the popular family favourites alongside new features, making it their largest Christmas event to date.

Cllr Helen Howell, North Northamptonshire Council’s deputy leader and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “Following on from our previously popular Christmas events, we are going even bigger this year with an ice-rink on site run by professional health and safety experts.

"We have a wonderful array of festive treats for the whole family.

"As well as the fantastic businesses we already have on site, we are also running a series of festive markets - perfect for those unique Christmas gifts for all your loved one.

“Due to high demand, we have now opened exclusive evening ice-skating slots to make special memories with your family this festive period, or maybe you have a special birthday and would like to do something a little bit different.

"These slots are also expected to be extremely popular, so I would encourage you to book early to avoid disappointment.

"We look forward to welcoming you to the estate this Christmas period and don’t forget to pop along to the farmhouse cafe for even more festive treats.”

Council leader Jason Smithers added: “The estate is well established, and this is reflected in the offering on site.

"Christmas is all about families coming together to celebrate and at the Chester House Estate there is a whole month of celebrations - with Christmas markets running every weekend from 23 November with stalls from a wide range of suppliers, showcasing the wonderful small businesses we have locally.”

Christmas markets will be running every weekend from November 23, with a host of local craft, food and drink and market stalls.

And for festive foodies, tuck into a festive afternoon tea, winter ploughman’s and festive burgers - all part of the new Winter menu launching this week.

The artisan shopping courtyard will be open Tuesday to Sunday throughout November and December, with a florist, dog shop, dressmaker and pottery studio open to explore for Christmas shopping.

Winter Wonderland tickets are now on sale with slots available from Saturday, November 23 until Tuesday, December 24.

Tickets are selling quickly so visitors are urged to pre-book their tickets in advance.

Find out more about Winter Wonderland at the Chester House Estate website.

This project is part funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.