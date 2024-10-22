Popular Incredible Makers Market returns to Kettering for festive artisan shopping experience

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Christmas is coming and an annual market bringing artisan, handcrafted top-quality and affordable gifts will return to Kettering.

Now in its third year, The Incredible Makers Christmas Market brings together another bunch of small creative makers and artists selling their wares directly to shoppers.

Visitors to Kettering Arts Centre at St Andrew’s Church will be treated to a blend of quality and unusual gifts ready for the festive season curated by Kettering potter, Louise Crookenden-Johnson.

She said: “We are hearing that many small creative businesses are having to scale down or are feeling the pinch, which is desperately sad, so we are proud that this local yearly market helps a range of makers thrive by publicising everyone involved. It’s a fantastic chance to shop small and local.

The Incredible Makers Market - James and Ruth of Ray of Soap with Kettering potter Louise Crookenden-Johnson/Incredible Makers

“Customers can also meet the makers virtually, get a peek at their products and ask them any burning questions, through the Instagram live showcases we will be running before the event.”

Each of the Incredible Makers is contributing an offer or small handmade gift to goodie bags, as a treat for the first 50 customers or households through the door.

Building on the success of previous years, eco soap makers Ray of Soap, jeweller Zoe Ruth Designs and printmaker Magdalena Creative invite the artists and designers to sell direct, so customers can buy from the person who makes the work.

Customers will be able to browse and shop for affordable gifts, including pottery, prints, textiles, stationery, eco gifts, soap, candles and children’s clothes.

Incredible Makers 2023

Louise added: “I’m so proud and excited to be bringing these talented makers to Kettering. It will give people the chance to buy high-quality hand-crafted gifts all under one roof, direct from the people who have created them.

“In the beautifully renovated new surroundings of St Andrew’s Church, the market will have the feel of a high-end London event.”

The Incredible Makers Market takes place Saturday, November 2 from 10am to 3.30pm at St Andrews Church in Lindsay Street. Entry is £2 for adults on the door with children getting in for free.

Go to https://www.theincrediblemakers.com for further details and to meet the makers ahead of the event go to Instagram and follow theincrediblemakersmarket.