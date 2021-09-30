Popular Corby shop marks ten years in town - and 20,000 tonnes of sales

A popular Corby discount store that offers heavily discounted food and household products from big name brands has marked a decade of sales in the town.

Company Shop Corby, which is part of the UK’s leading redistribution organisation Company Shop Group, has celebrated its 10th birthday having saved members more than £40m collectively since it first opened its doors a decade ago.

Since the store in Princewood Road opened it has redistributed more than 20,000 tonnes of surplus items, which is equivalent to more than 7,300 Olympic swimming pools.

To mark the occasion, Company Shop Corby celebrated with members with cake and refreshments in-store, and a range of exclusive ‘10th birthday’ offers were made available to members on the day.

Company Shop Corby store manager, Judy Bradshaw, said: “We are so pleased to be celebrating ten years of Company Shop Corby - it’s been a fantastic ten years getting to know and becoming part of the community here. We are so grateful for the support of our members and everyone else who has made Company Shop Corby possible.

“Over the past decade, we have supported key workers in the region to help their money go further. At the same time, we have been able to assist local businesses to ensure their surplus goes to a good cause, positively impacting on the environment and reducing waste, which we are incredibly proud of.

“I would strongly encourage anyone who is eligible for membership but hasn’t yet signed up to do so in order to make the most of our incredible offers.”

Perfectly good surplus food and household products, purchased by Company Shop Group from the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) supply chain including from major retailers and manufacturers, have been prevented from needlessly going to waste.

Stocked with heavily discounted food and household products from big name brands such as Marks and Spencer, Nestlé, Iceland and Tesco, all the products sold are in date, but are deemed ‘surplus’ and may have otherwise gone to waste due to incorrect or wonky labelling, seasonal packaging or overstock.

As a result, products are on average 50 per cent off the normal retail price, helping to stretch hard-working family budgets further.