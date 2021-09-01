Popular Corby café-bar reduces opening hours after being hit by Covid

A Corby town centre café-bar and restaurant has had to reduce its opening hours due to a Covid-19 outbreak with three staff members taken ill with the virus.

The Paletto Lounge on the corner of Corporation Street and George Street took to social media to reassures customers that they had been taking 'all precautions...when it comes to guests' safety'.

Customers' details, collected by the lounge, have been forwarded to the NHS Track and Trace system to ensure anyone in contact with those with coronavirus are informed.

A social media statement read: "Unfortunately, we have decided to reduce our operating times here at Paletto Lounge temporarily because three of our team members have tested positive for coronavirus. Thankfully they are not seriously unwell and we do not believe this to have originated from within the Lounge.

"We have had to reduce our service times due to the loss of staff from the positive cases and the close contacts.

"We understand that this news will be of concern to those of you who have recently visited Paletto, but rest assured all precautions have and will be taken when it comes to guests safety. "We have been collecting details of customer visits for NHS Test & Trace when requested by guests, with many checking in through the Test & Trace app.

"If you don’t hear anything from NHS Test & Trace there is no reason for concern and you don’t have to do anything."

The Paletto Lounge will be closing early Sunday to Thursday, open from 9am to 6pm, but have said they will back on Friday and Saturday from 9am to midnight.