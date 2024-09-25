Popular attraction at Rushden Lakes closed for tree works
Visitors to Rushden Lakes will not be able to walk around the Skew Bridge lake due to a two-day closure.
The circular walk around the lake will be closed for ‘important’ tree works.
Rushden Lakes posted a message on its Facebook page yesterday, saying: “Please note the path around Skew Bridge Lake will be closed tomorrow (Wednesday) and Thursday in order for The Wildlife Trust to conduct important tree works.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
The popular walk is due to re-open on Friday (September 27).
