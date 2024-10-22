Popular attraction at Rushden Lakes closed for repair works
Visitors to Rushden Lakes shopping centre will not be able to walk around the Skew Bridge lake today (Tuesday) due to a closure.
The circular walk around the lake will be closed to allow for some repair works to the path to be completed.
Rushden Lakes has posted a message about the closure on its social media channels, and added: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
The popular walk around the lake is due to re-open tomorrow (Wednesday, October 23).
