Visitors to Rushden Lakes shopping centre will not be able to walk around the Skew Bridge lake today (Tuesday) due to a closure.

The circular walk around the lake will be closed to allow for some repair works to the path to be completed.

Rushden Lakes has posted a message about the closure on its social media channels, and added: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The popular walk around the lake is due to re-open tomorrow (Wednesday, October 23).