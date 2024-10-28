Popeyes opening at Rushden Lakes - everything you need to know as American fast food spot set to open this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Popeyes Louisiana Chicken is set to open its doors to the public on Friday, November 1, bringing a new fast food option to the retail complex.

Doors open are set to open at 11am to welcome customers to the unit – previously Jurassic Grill – to try a menu that includes chicken sandwiches, hot wings and tenders, and original biscuits and gravy.

The new Rushden Lakes restaurant will also be serving breakfast from 8am on Saturday, November 2. The ‘brekkie’ menu features British breakfast classics ‘with a New Orleans twist’, such as ‘Brekkie Wraps’, the ‘Big Cajun’ breakfast roll and cajun hash browns.

Tom Crowley, CEO at Popeyes UK, said: “After the success of our first opening in Northamptonshire last year, we’re delighted to be opening our next restaurant in Rushden Lakes.

Popeyes will open on November 1 at 11am

"Customers queued from the early hours for our first Northampton opening, and we’re sure Rushden Lakes will be equally as popular.

“We’re looking forward to bringing the taste of New Orleans to more locations across the midlands, with further new openings to be announced soon.”

On opening day, there will be exclusive giveaways and prizes. The first three people in the queue will win the ultimate prize of free chicken sandwiches for a year, with the first 100 people also winning a free chicken sandwich and exclusive Popeyes merch.

A live brass band, The Brass Funkeys, will be playing ‘vibrant New Orleans music to bring the Mardi Gras atmosphere to opening day.’

Popuyes is opening in unit L4 of Rushden Lakes

The new Popeyes restaurant at Unit L4, Rushden Lakes features 114 seats both inside and outside, as well as touch-screen ordering. It will be open from 8am to 11pm every day.

Donna French, Centre Manager of Rushden Lakes added: "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Popeyes to Rushden Lakes. Their arrival brings a new and exciting dining experience that we believe our visitors will love.

"At Popeyes, the focus on delivering high-quality, flavourful food has made them a global favourite, and we’re confident that their presence here will not only enhance our dining options but also attract more visitors to the centre.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the positive impact this partnership will have on our community, and we invite everyone to come by, try something new, and celebrate this exciting launch with us this week!"