Popeyes confirms opening date for new Rushden Lakes fast food restaurant
The Rushden Lakes restaurant is the American fast food giant’s second location in Northamptonshire, having opened a spot in Sixfields, Northampton in July last year.
The opening of Popeyes at Rushden Lakes outlet was confirmed last month after speculation fueled by online job listings, and in the weeks since the confirmation, construction work has been happening to turn the unit that was once occupied by the now-closed Jurassic Grill.
Donna French, centre manager said: "We are thrilled to welcome Popeyes to Rushden Lakes. With over 50 years of rich history, they are renowned for their signature New Orleans-style fried chicken and bold Louisiana flavours.”
Popeyes was founded in 1972 in Louisiana, and has grown in the USA with over 3,000 locations in the country. In recent years, it has expanded into the UK, with the company’s first drive-thru location opening in Rotherham in May last year.
