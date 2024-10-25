Popeyes confirms opening date for new Rushden Lakes fast food restaurant

By William Carter
Published 25th Oct 2024, 10:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Popeyes Louisiana Chicken has confirmed that it will open its doors at Rushden Lakes on November 1.

The Rushden Lakes restaurant is the American fast food giant’s second location in Northamptonshire, having opened a spot in Sixfields, Northampton in July last year.

The opening of Popeyes at Rushden Lakes outlet was confirmed last month after speculation fueled by online job listings, and in the weeks since the confirmation, construction work has been happening to turn the unit that was once occupied by the now-closed Jurassic Grill.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Donna French, centre manager said: "We are thrilled to welcome Popeyes to Rushden Lakes. With over 50 years of rich history, they are renowned for their signature New Orleans-style fried chicken and bold Louisiana flavours.”

Popeyes is opening in Rushden Lakes on November 1Popeyes is opening in Rushden Lakes on November 1
Popeyes is opening in Rushden Lakes on November 1

Popeyes was founded in 1972 in Louisiana, and has grown in the USA with over 3,000 locations in the country. In recent years, it has expanded into the UK, with the company’s first drive-thru location opening in Rotherham in May last year.

Related topics:Rushden LakesNorthamptonshireAmericanSixfieldsNorthamptonUSARotherham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice