Pop-up street food event next in line for new Willow Place events space

The views from the new events space are across the Exeter estate and beyond

A street-food market will be the next event to take place in a new space in Willow Place that was created during lockdown.

The multi-purpose events space was one of a number of changes made to the town centre by owners Sovereign Centros during the first part of this year.

The space was launched with recent live streamed gig ‘Lyrical Lockdown’.

New market stalls have also been part-funded by a Government grant

Devised, presented and filmed by local young people aged 12-18, the Core at the Cube inspired event included music and spoken word performances. It was accessible to viewers all over the world via YouTube.

The project was made possible through Department of Culture, Media and Sport and Youth Music Foundation funding and was co-produced with Creative Kingswood and Hazel Leys, Made With Many and Deep Roots Tall Trees Choir.

Corby Town Shopping & Willow Place Centre Director Dan Pickard said: “We created the new space at the Gateway car park end of Willow Place with the help of an Accelerated Fund grant – part of the government’s COVID support package for town centres – as well as private sector investment from the town centre’s landlords.

"The site offers the potential for multiple uses, including drama and music performances, street food vending, community events, exhibition space and specialist markets and is a great addition to our existing outdoor venues within the town centre.”

Recently the space was used for a ‘Grab a Jab’ pop-up Covid-19 vaccination centre and the next major public event scheduled for the site is a pop-up street food and entertainment event on Saturday, August 28.

Dan added: “I’m delighted that we have been able to create an exciting, multi-purpose space for the benefit of Corby residents and businesses and that most of the money spent on the site went to local contractors and suppliers. We have also been able to upgrade our market stalls in Corporation Street with smart new canopies, branding, seating and planters, again supported by an Accelerated Fund grant.”