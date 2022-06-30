Pop icon Lulu is coming to Corby - here's how to get tickets

Scottish music legend Lulu is bringing her new tour, For The Record, to Corby.

As part of her first new tour in four years, she will perform at The Core at Corby Cube on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

From Shout to James Bond, from To Sir With Love to The Eurovision Song Contest; Lulu is a bona fide British music legend.

Pop icon Lulu

On the eve of the 60th anniversary of Shout, she’ll be touring the UK for the first time since Autumn 2019 with Lulu – For The Record, her most intimate show to date.

For The Record will combine remarkable stories and stunning clips with song. The show will be a chance to get to know the star, who has entertained legions of fans across 60 glorious years.

The show will feature stories from Lulu’s remarkable career – from being friends with The Beatles to marrying a Bee Gee, from winning the Eurovision Song Contest to enjoying a colossal hit with Shout, from her relationship with David Bowie to the wonder of Relight My Fire, her Number One with Take That.

Lulu said: “I’m excited to be sharing my story and my music with my first tour in four years. It’s been an incredible story and I’m looking forward to telling that in For The Record. This is a completely different show to anything I’ve ever done before.”

The tour will start on April 15, 2023, at Eastleigh Thornden Hall before visiting Scotland, Wales and all corners of England with 31 dates in Spring. It will resume in Scotland on October 4 for a further 30 dates, ending at Cheltenham Town Hall on November 12.

There’ll be exclusive photography and video footage as well as incredible songs from a pop icon, whose star continues to burn bright.