Police watchdog: 'Criminal offence may have been committed' in Nick Adderley military representation allegation

A report has been prepared for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) following an investigation into allegations that Nick Adderley mispresented his military career.

Today (Wednesday April 10), the independent body has confirmed the conclusion of its investigation, which has resulted in a file of evidence being referred to the CPS. The police watchdog says a “criminal offence may have been committed”, but that does not mean criminal charges will necessarily follow, as that is for the CPS to decide.

Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police, Nick Adderley, remains suspended. A file regarding the allegation against him has now been sent to the CPS.

In a statement, the IOPC said: “We have completed our criminal investigation into allegations that the Chief Constable of Northamptonshire, Nick Adderley, has misrepresented his military service, and have referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).”

IOPC regional director Emily Barry added: “Following careful investigation, we have now submitted an evidential report to the Crown Prosecution Service. It will be for the CPS to consider whether to bring any criminal charge.

“A referral to the CPS is made when the IOPC investigation indicates that a criminal offence may have been committed. It does not mean that criminal charges will necessarily follow. The CPS will decide whether charges should be brought, based on the test set out in the Code for Crown Prosecutors.”

