Police warn public against Rothwell asylum seeker hotel social media speculation

Police have urged people not to speculate online about a Rothwell asylum seeker hotel after finding no evidence to back up crime allegations.

Some social media posts, seen by many in the town, had made accusations about issues involving those living at Rothwell House Hotel.

They had alleged that crimes may have been committed – but police say their thorough investigations found nothing to corroborate reports.

Rothwell House Hotel

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We remain in close contact with the Rothwell House Hotel and, despite suggestions on social media, have not had any issues with any of the residents at the hotel.

“All the allegations of crime made to this date have been investigated thoroughly and no evidence found to corroborate the reports.

“We would kindly ask the local community to stop speculating on social media and to report directly to the police if you have any concerns.

“All reports of crime will continue to be taken seriously and investigated robustly.”

There have also been reports of youngsters shouting abuse at those living at the 20-bed Bridge Street hotel.

Asylum seekers were moved there in April despite concerns that the site was ‘completely unsuitable’.

Kettering MP Philip Hollobone had described the Home Office’s plan as ‘appalling’. Last month in the House of Commons he asked the Government to terminate its contract for the hotel and Kettering’s Royal Hotel, another being used to house asylum seekers.

