Police wanted appeal for 38-year-old with links to Wellingborough in connection with shop theft

Dale Thompson has links to Wellingborough, and police are asking people with information as to his whereabouts to help track him down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police are asking people with information about the location of the 38-year-old to come forward.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Thompson has links to Wellingborough and is wanted for questioning in connection with allegations of shop theft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone who knows where Thompson is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.”

Those with information should quote incident number 25000026061 when getting in touch with police.