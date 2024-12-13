Police wanted appeal after man charged with drug possession and multiple driving offences in Corby fails to appear in court
Ervis Mici, 24, was charged with one count of possession of a Class A drug (cocaine) and two driving offences in relation to an incident in Corby on October 3 and is now being sought by police after not attending his October 29 court hearing. Anyone with information on his whereabouts are urged to contact police.
A Northants Police spokesman said: “Mici, whose last known address was Colver Close, Southampton, also has links to Corby and to the Haringey area of London.
Anyone who has seen Mici or who knows where he is should call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.