Police wanted appeal after man charged with drug possession and multiple driving offences in Corby fails to appear in court

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information to help find a man from Corby wanted on warrant after failing to attend court.

Ervis Mici, 24, was charged with one count of possession of a Class A drug (cocaine) and two driving offences in relation to an incident in Corby on October 3 and is now being sought by police after not attending his October 29 court hearing. Anyone with information on his whereabouts are urged to contact police.

A Northants Police spokesman said: “Mici, whose last known address was Colver Close, Southampton, also has links to Corby and to the Haringey area of London.

Anyone who has seen Mici or who knows where he is should call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”