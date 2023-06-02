Police urge public to call 999 if they see German tourist missing from Kettering

Police officers have released fresh information about the disappearance of a German tourist in Kettering.

Members of the public have been asked to look out for the visitor, called Gabi, from Kettering’s twin town of Lahnstein.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was thought she had last been seen at 9pm last night (Thursday) in the area of Cherry Hall Road, Kettering close to the retail and industrial park.

Have you seen Gabi?

But a renewed appeal by Northants Police has revealed the last sighting of ‘Gabi’ was three hours earlier in the centre of town at 6pm.

A CCTV camera caught her as she walked past Aura in Market Street.

Police officers and a search helicopter were scrambled to look for the 61-year old near the Salvation Army building close to Weekley Hall Woods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We are still urgently looking for missing woman, Gabi, who went missing yesterday (June 1) and was last seen in the Kettering swimming pool car park at 6pm.

"Please call 999 if you have any information.”

Gabi is described as about 5ft 2in, of a slim build with medium length blonde hair, wearing black rim glasses, a black leather jacket, black trousers, black shoes, and carrying a black bag.

Anyone who has seen her or knows where she is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 509 of 01/06/23.