Police urge public to call 999 if they see German tourist missing from Kettering

She was last seen in Kettering at 6pm last night
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 14:54 BST- 1 min read

Police officers have released fresh information about the disappearance of a German tourist in Kettering.

Members of the public have been asked to look out for the visitor, called Gabi, from Kettering’s twin town of Lahnstein.

It was thought she had last been seen at 9pm last night (Thursday) in the area of Cherry Hall Road, Kettering close to the retail and industrial park.

Have you seen Gabi?Have you seen Gabi?
But a renewed appeal by Northants Police has revealed the last sighting of ‘Gabi’ was three hours earlier in the centre of town at 6pm.

A CCTV camera caught her as she walked past Aura in Market Street.

Police officers and a search helicopter were scrambled to look for the 61-year old near the Salvation Army building close to Weekley Hall Woods.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We are still urgently looking for missing woman, Gabi, who went missing yesterday (June 1) and was last seen in the Kettering swimming pool car park at 6pm.

"Please call 999 if you have any information.”

Gabi is described as about 5ft 2in, of a slim build with medium length blonde hair, wearing black rim glasses, a black leather jacket, black trousers, black shoes, and carrying a black bag.

Anyone who has seen her or knows where she is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 509 of 01/06/23.

A member of the twinning committee said: “It’s been a long time now. We are praying they find her safe and well.”

