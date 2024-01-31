Police unable to confirm details of 'ongoing investigation' that saw helicopter over Kettering and Rushden last night
A helicopter was spotted in the skies above Kettering and Rushden last night (Tuesday, January 30), but police are unable to share details of the presence due to an ongoing investigation.
Northants Police requested support from the National Police Air Service, which arrived in the area for around 90 minutes.
According to flight radars, a Eurocopter EC135 hovered over Kettering at 10pm, before making its way to Northampton and eventually Rushden an hour later, before leaving the town via Wellingborough at 11.20pm.
The helicopter, which is commonly used by police and ambulance services, flew around the towns at an elevation of around 1,000ft and was heard by people from all over, before its departure from the area later in the evening.