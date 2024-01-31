News you can trust since 1897
Police unable to confirm details of 'ongoing investigation' that saw helicopter over Kettering and Rushden last night

The Eurocopter EC135 was seen in the sky above the towns before leaving around 90 minutes later
By William Carter
Published 31st Jan 2024, 15:29 GMT
A helicopter was spotted in the skies above Kettering and Rushden last night (Tuesday, January 30), but police are unable to share details of the presence due to an ongoing investigation.

Northants Police requested support from the National Police Air Service, which arrived in the area for around 90 minutes.

According to flight radars, a Eurocopter EC135 hovered over Kettering at 10pm, before making its way to Northampton and eventually Rushden an hour later, before leaving the town via Wellingborough at 11.20pm.

A National Police Air Service helicopter was hovering over Kettering and Rushden last nightA National Police Air Service helicopter was hovering over Kettering and Rushden last night
A National Police Air Service helicopter was hovering over Kettering and Rushden last night

The helicopter, which is commonly used by police and ambulance services, flew around the towns at an elevation of around 1,000ft and was heard by people from all over, before its departure from the area later in the evening.

