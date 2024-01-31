Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A helicopter was spotted in the skies above Kettering and Rushden last night (Tuesday, January 30), but police are unable to share details of the presence due to an ongoing investigation.

Northants Police requested support from the National Police Air Service, which arrived in the area for around 90 minutes.

According to flight radars, a Eurocopter EC135 hovered over Kettering at 10pm, before making its way to Northampton and eventually Rushden an hour later, before leaving the town via Wellingborough at 11.20pm.

A National Police Air Service helicopter was hovering over Kettering and Rushden last night