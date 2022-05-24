Police step up patrols in Corby village

A councillor who lives in a Corby village says he has been ‘alarmed’ at the number of police patrols in the area over the last few days.

Cottingham has been given extra attention including drones, door-to-door enquiries and more police car patrols.

The police say it is to provide reassurance to the local community but one resident says they are concerned.

Police file picture

Cllr David Sims said: “I’m concerned about the public safety. Why are they sending drones up during the day? Why are they coming up and down the road?

"All last night, from what I can recall, police were driving up and down the road – and we live in a dead end.

"We are worried it could be a gang targeting the village.”

Door-to-door enquiries have been carried out by officers who have appealed for anyone with CCTV footage to contact them.

A spokeman for Northants Police said: “Northamptonshire Police is currently investigating suspicious activity in the Cottingham area, which has occurred over the past week in the early hours of the morning, particularly between Friday, May 20 and Monday, May 23, involving a group of males and several vehicles.

“We have stepped up patrols to provide reassurance to the local community, and we are also asking residents and businesses in the Cottingham area for any CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell footage.

“If anyone has any information, however small or insignificant they may feel it is, to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers, in confidence on 0800 555111.”