Police snare Corby criminal wanted for offences TWELVE years ago

The Harper's Brook. File picture.

A man who smashed up a pub fence in Corby then assaulted one of the officers who arrested him was finally caught more than twelve years after the offences were committed.

Daniel Weintritt, now 36, was caught smashing a trellis outside the Harper's Brook pub in March 2009. He also resisted arrest and then assaulted another officer once back at the now-closed Corby Police station.

He was bailed, but disappeared so a warrant was issued for his arrest.

But at the end of last week, police in Kettering came across Weintritt while investigating another incident. He provided false details to them but after taking his fingerprints they realised who he was and finally arrested him on the outstanding warrant.