Police shut Wellingborough Embankment road close to River Nene
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Northants Police have re-closed the road next to the River Nene in Wellingborough.
The Embankment leading from London Road past the River Nene to Nene Court has been shut for the second day running.
Officers have been searching the area for a man who went missing on Saturday (February 22) night.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “A road closure is currently in place at Wellingborough's Embankment. Please avoid the area for now and find alternative routes. “Thank you for your patience.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.