Police shut Wellingborough Embankment road close to River Nene

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northants Police have re-closed the road next to the River Nene in Wellingborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Embankment leading from London Road past the River Nene to Nene Court has been shut for the second day running.

Officers have been searching the area for a man who went missing on Saturday (February 22) night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “A road closure is currently in place at Wellingborough's Embankment. Please avoid the area for now and find alternative routes. “Thank you for your patience.”