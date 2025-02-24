Police shut Wellingborough Embankment road close to River Nene

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 24th Feb 2025, 14:47 BST
Northants Police have re-closed the road next to the River Nene in Wellingborough.

The Embankment leading from London Road past the River Nene to Nene Court has been shut for the second day running.

Officers have been searching the area for a man who went missing on Saturday (February 22) night.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “A road closure is currently in place at Wellingborough's Embankment. Please avoid the area for now and find alternative routes. “Thank you for your patience.”

