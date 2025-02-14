Police searching for 36-year-old Corby man following allegations of stalking

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Leigh James Robertson.

Robertson, who has links to the Corby area, is wanted by police in connection with an allegation of stalking, which occurred in November last year.

Officers would like to speak to the 36-year-old, and is asking those with information as to his whereabouts to come forward.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Anyone who has seen Robertson or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Please quote incident number 24000692938 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”