Police search Wellingborough woods for weapons and drugs

Woods in Wellingborough have been searched for weapons and drugs by police officers as part of a week of action.

Specialist police officers conducted the search after a tip-off that weapons and drugs were being hidden in the wooded area between Sinclair Drive and Hardwick Road.

The site on the edge of Park Farm has been combed using drones, police search dogs and specialist metal detectors in order to find criminals’ stashes.

Sergeant Tony Payne said: “Organised crime groups use a multitude of tactics to try and avoid capture, including keeping items away from their home addresses.

“Woods and overgrown areas are places criminals think their items won’t be found, which is why we’re reliant on the public’s help to tell us when they see people acting suspiciously.”

A previous search of Lings Wood in Northampton uncovered three knives and a baseball bat.