Officers were called to Lynton Grove in Corby just after 9am

Firearms officers were called to a property on Corby’s Exeter Estate first thing this morning after reports that a firearm had been spotted.

Police arrived en-masse to the house in Lynton Grove just after 9am to carry out a search.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports that a man had been seen with a firearm going into a property.

Lynton Grove, Corby.