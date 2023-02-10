Police search house in quiet Corby street after firearm reports
Several police cars responded on blue lights
Firearms officers were called to a property on Corby’s Exeter Estate first thing this morning after reports that a firearm had been spotted.
Police arrived en-masse to the house in Lynton Grove just after 9am to carry out a search.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports that a man had been seen with a firearm going into a property.
“We deployed and are still on the scene though no firearm has been found as yet.”