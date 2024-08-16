Police search for thief with links to Rushden after he fails to comply with court's conditions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northamptonshire Police has issued an appeal for information into the whereabouts of 32-year-old Kial Michael Thompson, who has links to the Rushden area.

A police spokesman said: “Thompson is wanted on recall to prison after failing to comply with licencing conditions which were imposed in November 2023, following his conviction for theft.”

Kial Michael Thompson was charged with a house burglary and theft, fraud by false representation and attempt burglary with intent to steal last year, and on September 1 was arrested in relation to all offences. A day later, Thompson pleaded guilty to all three charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who has seen Thompson or has information on his whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Northamptonshire Police are asking people to quote incident number 24000456619 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.