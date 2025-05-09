Police search for man with links to Wellingborough and East Northants who failed to appear at court to answer theft charges

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An appeal has been launched to find a man with links to Wellingborough and East Northants who failed to appear at court to answer theft charges.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information to help find Kevin Jaffray, who has links to Wellingborough and East Northants.

The 57-year-old is wanted on warrant for failing to appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court on August 7, last year in connection with six charges of thefts from shops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Anyone who has seen Jaffray or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via Give information|Crimestoppers (https://orlo.uk/YJHj7)

“Please quote incident number 24000598275 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”