An appeal has been launched to find a man with links to Corby who has failed to appear at court to answer theft charges.

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information to help find Kevin Jaffray, who has links to Corby as well as Wellingborough and East Northants.

The 57-year-old is wanted on warrant for failing to appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court on August 7, last year in connection with six charges of thefts from shops.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Kevin Jaffray has links to the Corby area and is wanted for failing to appear at court to answer charges of shop theft.

Kevin Jaffray/Northants Police

“Anyone with information about Jaffray’s whereabouts is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

“Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/wxfCg and https://orlo.uk/VJ29r

“Please quote the reference number 25000390297 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.”