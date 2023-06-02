Police search area near Kettering industrial units for missing German twinning guest

A search is under way for a German tourist who has been reported missing whilst visiting from Kettering’s twin town of Lahnstein.

The woman known as Gabi, was last seen in the area of Cherry Hall Road, Kettering, close to the industrial park.

Police officers and a search helicopter were scrambled to look for the 61-year old who had been near the Salvation Army building at about 9pm on Thursday, June 1.

Have you seen Gabi?

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “She is described as about 5ft 2in, of a slim build with medium length blonde hair, wearing black rim glasses, a black leather jacket, black trousers, black shoes, and carrying a black bag.

“Anyone who has seen her or knows where she is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 509 of 01/06/23.”