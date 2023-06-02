News you can trust since 1897
Police search area near Kettering industrial units for missing German twinning guest

She went missing at about 9pm last night
Alison Bagley
Alison Bagley
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 10:24 BST- 1 min read

A search is under way for a German tourist who has been reported missing whilst visiting from Kettering’s twin town of Lahnstein.

The woman known as Gabi, was last seen in the area of Cherry Hall Road, Kettering, close to the industrial park.

Police officers and a search helicopter were scrambled to look for the 61-year old who had been near the Salvation Army building at about 9pm on Thursday, June 1.

Have you seen Gabi?
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “She is described as about 5ft 2in, of a slim build with medium length blonde hair, wearing black rim glasses, a black leather jacket, black trousers, black shoes, and carrying a black bag.

“Anyone who has seen her or knows where she is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 509 of 01/06/23.”

A member of the twinning committee said: “It’s been a long time now. We are praying they find her safe and well.”

