Police respond to reports of unauthorised car meet on busy road in Corby

The cars congregated in Halley Road close to the Morrisons Distribution Centre after driving at high speeds along Oakley Road

Northants Police officers were called to Oakley Road in Corby on Saturday evening (June 11) after receiving reports from members of the public of high-speed racing.

Cars were spotted driving along the street at very high speeds of more than 100mph on the straight section between the Beefeater roundabout and Morrisons at about 8pm. They then moved on to Halley Road close to the Morrisons Distribution Centre.

About 50 spectators were said to be on the scene.

Locals told this newspaper that they saw several cars undertaking and weaving in and out of traffic that had been using the road at the time.

A Northants Police spokeswoman said that officers had not been made aware of the event in advance.

She added: “We started getting calls in the evening at about 8pm from members of the public who had seen cars driving dangerously near the Oakley Road Morrisons and then onto Halley Road on the opposite side of town.

“We deployed and the car meet was eventually split up and everyone dispersed.”

There were no arrests and nobody was injured.

Following a similar event in the West Glebe Park area this time last year, officers in Corby issued a dispersal order warning people planning another car meet that they would use the full force of the law to break up any gatherings.