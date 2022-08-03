Police reaction to Dylan killer verdict: "There are no winners"

Police officers who led the investigation into the killing of 16-year-old Dylan Holliday have reacted to the verdict by the jury at Coventry Crown Court today (Wednesday, August 3).

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty of the manslaughter of Dylan but was cleared of murder.

A second 17-year-old boy, also who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found not guilty of the killing.

Both defendants were found guilty of a Section 20 Grievous Bodily Harm offence committed against Dylan’s 16-year-old friend, who survived the attack, and the possession of a knife.

Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Joe Banfield said: “There are no winners on days like this.

“While I’m pleased that the jury has found one of the 17-year-old’s guilty of manslaughter and that justice has been served in the eyes of the law, it won’t bring Dylan back and I know that his family continue to mourn his loss every single day.

“By bringing a knife to the scene – a young boy with his whole life ahead of him was killed - and sadly, this case is a tragic example of the dangerous consequences of carrying a knife.

Flowers left at the scene of Dylan Holliday's death

“Dylan’s tragic death has had a huge impact on many people, which is why knife crime remains a matter of priority for the force and we will continue to work relentlessly to remove these potentially deadly weapons from our streets.

“The families of the victims have conducted themselves in an exemplary and dignified manner throughout all stages of the court proceedings and I would like to thank them for their support and patience over the last 12 months.

“This has been a complex case to investigate, compounded by issues at court, and finally, I would like to thank all of the officers and staff across the region who have worked on this investigation – they have shown continuous determination and resolve despite the issues we’ve faced, and for that I am really grateful.”