Police operation to keep women safe on nights out remains in action over Christmas

A police operation aiming to keep women safe on nights out will remain in action over Christmas.

Operation Kayak, the “successful” policing initiative introduced by Northamptonshire Police last year, will continue to help keep women safe on nights out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the initiative began last year, the team has made 122 arrests, which includes 34 arrests for sexual offences, including rape and sexual assault.

Since Operation Kayak began last year, Northamptonshire Police has made 122 arrests, which includes 34 arrests for sexual offences, including rape and sexual assault.

Officers have also engaged with 578 vulnerable people and attended 162 unrelated incidents, such as drink driving and other driving related offences, assaults, and drug possession.

On Friday and Saturday nights in Northampton and Kettering, uniformed police officers will be out and about, undertaking hot spot patrols to reduce offending, safeguard the public, and protect against sexual aggression, harassment and inappropriate behaviours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Nickie Deeks said: “We want people to come into town centres over Christmas and New Year and have a great night out with friends and family.

“Our uniformed officers will challenge inappropriate behaviours, and look out for individuals who are being sexually aggressive, intimidating, or whose behaviour causes concern. They will also check the wellbeing of those who are vulnerable, and assist them where necessary.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force says the Operation Kayak patrols, which are funded by the Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold, have “proved to be extremely effective at reducing offending behaviour and in safeguarding the vulnerable on nights out”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the Christmas period, the policing team will also be watching for individuals loitering or driving round the town without reason, and those approaching women in the street, invading their personal space, and causing discomfort.

The operation was first introduced by Northamptonshire Police after lockdown restrictions on venues and leisure facilities were lifted in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Violence Against Women and Girls became a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police in 2022 and will be an area of increased focus for at least the next three years.