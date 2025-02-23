Rave at Deenethorpe Airfield /Facebook/Airfield COnservations Trust

Officers from Northamptonshire Police – and hundreds of rave-goers – are on the scene of an unlicensed music event near Corby.

Concerned residents alerts police to the event at Deenethorpe airfield shortly after 12.35am today, Sunday, February 23.

Access to the site was restricted to stop people accessing the rave but police say they could not disperse revellers on safety grounds.

Residents from as far as Corby and Oundle said they had been disturbed by the noise from the site in the early hours.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “A road closure was put in place to prevent any more people accessing the site, but due to numbers already present, it was not possible to clear the site at that time without putting the public at risk.

“We appreciate the disturbance this event has caused to local communities and are working to shut it down, identify those responsible and to prosecute them.

“Several hundred people were already on the site when officers first arrived at around 1am.

“With the resources available to us at that point it was not possible to safely remove people during the hours of darkness, and we took measures to close the site off to anyone else arriving.”

A police presence remains at the scene currently and anyone with information that could assist the investigation into the organisation of the event is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident 19 of February 23.