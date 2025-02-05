Two drunk off-duty Northants police officers have been dismissed without notice following a gross misconduct disciplinary hearing.

Police constables Leanne Cowie and Charlotte Taylor had been present during an incident of racism and one of the pair was punched in Kettering McDonald's, but the incident escalated to violence and assault by the officers.

The two-day gross misconduct disciplinary hearing panel, held by Northamptonshire Police at their headquarters at the end of last month, heard allegations related to discreditable conduct of both officers while off duty and in a public place on December 27, 2021.

It was alleged that they participated in an ‘act of public disorder, the continuance of which was likely to put other members of the public at risk and/or in fear’.

At the hearing attended by both officers, it was alleged that Leanne Cowie and Charlotte Taylor breached the standards of professional behaviour relating to discreditable conduct.

After sitting for two days, the panel considered the available evidence and found the matter proved as gross misconduct.

Dismissed without notice, the panel said of the officers: “Public confidence cannot be maintained by retaining officers in the force who have acted in this manner. Officers should enforce the law and not involve themselves in disorder and use or attempt to use violence.”

The officers had been in Kettering’s High Street branch when the incident was sparked by a man being racist and punching PC Cowie.

Goading the officers with aggressive behaviour but the hearing concluded their actions ‘contributed to and prolonged the incident’.

A McDonald’s manager on duty at the time said she considered that this was one of the ‘most stressful shifts’ she had experienced during her time as a manager

The report said: “This escalated the risk of violence and actually resulted in violence by PC Taylor. PC Taylor assaulted the man. PC Cowie attempted to assault the man. There were multiple opportunities when the officers could have ended this incident.”

Members of the panel concluded: “This conduct cannot be appropriately marked by a final written warning. The conduct is too serious.

"Public confidence cannot be maintained by retaining officers in the force who have acted in this manner.

"Officers should enforce the law and not involve themselves in disorder and use or attempt to use violence. There are some distinctions between the conduct of each officer, but the conduct of PC Cowie is still very serious. Both officers are dismissed without notice.”

In December 2022, the pair were sentenced to a conditional discharge after being convicted following a two-day trial at Loughborough Magistrates' Court.

PC Cowie and PC Taylor were found guilty of using threatening behaviour after a two-day trial, however this was overturned on appeal on June 30, 2023.

The man later admitted his part in the incident and was handed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. He was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and pay costs and a surcharge to fund victim services.

Anyone who has concerns about the behaviour or conduct of anyone who works or volunteers for Northamptonshire Police is encouraged to report it by calling 101 or report online at www.northants.police.uk/complaints.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated after new details about the criminal court case were brought to our attention.

We are happy to clarify the outcome of the appeal.