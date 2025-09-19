Police officer seriously injured on duty after being hit by car in Northamptonshire country lane
The incident happened at around 12.35am this morning (September 19), on Station Road, Raunds when the officer, who was a pedestrian in the road, was in collision with blue VW Polo.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The police officer was responding to an unrelated single vehicle collision at the time of the incident.
“As a result of the incident the police officer was taken to hospital with serious, life threatening injuries.
“A man in his 20s, who was driving the Polo was arrested at the scene, he remains in custody.
“Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of the collision or the events leading to it.
“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 25000551484 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”