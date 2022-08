Police file picture

A garden fence in Corby was deliberately set on fire and police have urged witnesses to come forward to help catch the culprits.

In a brief appeal, a Northants Police spokesman said: “Witnesses are being sought after a garden fence was deliberately set on fire in the Holyrood Walk/Balmoral, Corby, between 3am and 5am on Wednesday, July 27.”