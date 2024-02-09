Police move to reassure community after Corby 'pram snatch' incident speculation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have moved to reassure the Corby community after allegations that a man attempted to grab a woman’s pram.

Social media speculation followed an incident on the footpath between Gainsborough Road and Beanfield Avenue, which runs parallel with Jubilee Avenue.

Concerns were raised with Northamptonshire Police after the incident, which occurred at about 6.30pm on Wednesday, February 7,

Police say that, as the woman pushed her pram towards Beanfield Avenue, a man approached and attempted to grab hold of it – his hand was knocked away by the woman and she walked away.

Detective Inspector Alan Rooney of the North LPA CID team said: “When there is a cause for concern such as this, speculation on social media can have a negative impact on the wider community as it can create unnecessary fear.

“A thorough investigation into this incident continues and we would urge anyone who was driving along Jubilee Avenue or the Beanfield area on Wednesday evening, to please check their dash-cam footage to see if they have captured the incident on camera.

“We would like to reassure members of the public that we take such reports of incident very seriously and would ask anyone who has yet to come forward, or who has information which may assist our investigation, to please get in touch as a matter of urgency.

“Members of our Corby Neighbourhood Policing Team will continue to carry out high-visibility patrols to offer reassurance and we would encourage anyone with concerns to speak to them.”

A police spokesman said the man is described as mixed race, aged in his mid-late 30s and about 5ft 10in tall. He wore black jeans or jogging bottoms, a black puffer jacket, hat, gloves, and trainers.

The spokesman said: “Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.