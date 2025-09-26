Police looking for woman who was ‘manhandled into a dark coloured car’ in Kettering residential street

A woman who was the victim of an assault is being sought by police, who are keen to make sure she is safe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A member of the public reported their concerns after the woman was ‘manhandled’ into a car outside the entrance of The Church of Christ the King in Kettering between 5.30pm and 6pm yesterday (Thursday, September 25).

Since the incident took place yesterday evening, no one has come forward to report that they have been the victim of an assault, and so police officers are trying to trace the woman to make sure that she is safe and well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “The woman or anyone who has information which could lead to her identification is asked to call Northamptonshire Police as a matter of urgency.

Deeble Road, Kettering Photo: Google Maps

“Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured the woman, or a dark coloured car parked at the church in Deeble Road on CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage at the relevant timings.

“Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Those with any information as to her whereabouts are asked to also contact police online here, quoting incident number 597 of 26/09/25.