Police look for man with 80s George Michael-style hair seen in Corby Indoor Market

A man with a distinctive blond hairstyle is being sought by Northants Police.

Following a theft from Corby Indoor Market in the town centre, a CCTV image of a man the force would like to speak to has been released.

A tray of rings was stolen from a a jewellery shop on Tuesday November 26.

CCTV image/Northants Police

“The incident happened on Tuesday, November 26, between 2pm and 6pm, when a tray of rings was stolen from a jewellery shop.

“The man in the image, or anyone who recognises him, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 24000704972 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”