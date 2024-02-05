Police launch hunt to find wanted man over tyre theft in Burton Latimer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have launched an appeal to track down a man from Birmingham over the theft of tyres worth £400 from a home in Burton Latimer.

Northamptonshire Police officers are appealing for information about the location of Ivan Gheorghe-Telu.

Officers would like to speak to the 41-year-old after the theft of tyres, valued at £400, from a residential address in Burton Latimer on September 27 last year.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Anyone who has seen Gheorghe- Telu or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via Give information|Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org)