Police launch hunt to find wanted man over tyre theft in Burton Latimer
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have launched an appeal to track down a man from Birmingham over the theft of tyres worth £400 from a home in Burton Latimer.
Northamptonshire Police officers are appealing for information about the location of Ivan Gheorghe-Telu.
Officers would like to speak to the 41-year-old after the theft of tyres, valued at £400, from a residential address in Burton Latimer on September 27 last year.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Anyone who has seen Gheorghe- Telu or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via Give information|Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org)
“Please quote incident number 23000602406 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”