Police are appealing for sightings of a Northampton schoolboy who has been missing for more than 72 hours.

Officers say the 15-year-old, named only as Valentin, was last seen since leaving his home address in the town on Sunday (March 20).

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police missing persons team said: "Valentin is around 5ft 10in tall and stocky. He has short blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black adidas tracksuit with a black coat over the top and white Nike Air Force trainers.

Missing teenager Valentin was last seen leaving home in Northampton on Sunday. Photo: Northamptonshire Police