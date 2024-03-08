Police issue urgent appeal over man missing from Corby

If you see him, phone 999
Police are looking for Jamie, who is missing from Corby. Image: Northamptonshire Police

Police investigating the disappearance of a man in Corby have asked for help from the public to find him.

The 34-year-old man, known only as Jamie, was last seen in Corby town centre yesterday (March 7).

Officers say that he is white, 5ft 8in, with straight brown hair and a moustache. He was wearing glasses, a white t-shirt, tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

Anyone who has seen Jamie should phone 999 straight away quoting missing person reference MPC1/754/24.

Police have also directly appealed to Jamie to get in touch with them urgently.