Police issue urgent appeal over man missing from Corby
If you see him, phone 999
Police investigating the disappearance of a man in Corby have asked for help from the public to find him.
The 34-year-old man, known only as Jamie, was last seen in Corby town centre yesterday (March 7).
Officers say that he is white, 5ft 8in, with straight brown hair and a moustache. He was wearing glasses, a white t-shirt, tracksuit bottoms and trainers.
Anyone who has seen Jamie should phone 999 straight away quoting missing person reference MPC1/754/24.
Police have also directly appealed to Jamie to get in touch with them urgently.