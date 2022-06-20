Police investigation into explosives used to blown open Wellingborough Co-op till

Investigations to identify explosives used to blow open a Wellingborough supermarket cash machine are underway after raiders on motorbikes broke into the Co-op in Olympic Way.

It is believed that the two men were caught on the shop’s CCTV as they used a crow bar to break open the doors, blow open the ATM and a till and escape – in less than five minutes.

Staff were left to clean up the broken glass and green dye that was sprayed onto the the bundles of cash as the thieves who struck just after 3.30am on June 13.

The front of the Co-op in Olympic Way

Jonathan Hornett visited the scene to see the damage in his role as Co-op Member Pioneer for Wellingborough.

He said: “They blew up the cash machine and the till – there were two blokes. They smiled nicely for the CCTV so hopefully will be caught up with soon.

"It was frightening but luckily no-one was in there. They knew what they were doing, they were in and out of there in about two minutes.”

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “On June 13, in Olympic Way just after 3.30am, two males arrived on motorcycles, entered the store using crowbars and broke the till open.

The windows were smashed

“They used some sort of explosive device to open the till/cash register which they then made off with. An investigation into the incident as a whole is underway and this will form part of that.

"Cash was stolen from inside it before it was dumped a short way away from the shop.”

The Co-operative has introduced hi-tech sprays and dyes to combat ATM crime activated when anyone tries to break into the machines.

Mr Hornet added: “It was a mess but thanks to the staff the shop was back open. You would have never known apart from the green stain on the floor.”

A Co-op spokesperson confirmed: “There was an incident at our Olympic Way store in the early of the morning on Monday 13, June, involving an unsuccessful attack on the community’s ATM. Extensive damage was caused however, the store was able to re-open to serve the community later the day. We appeal for anyone with information to come forward to Police, who are investigating. ”