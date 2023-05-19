Police investigating purse theft at Corby Candle release image
They want to speak to this woman
Police officers in Corby who are investigating the theft of a purse at the Corby Candle have released this image of a woman they hope can help them with their enquiries.
The incident happened inside the Elizabeth Street pub in March.
Officers are asking for help from members of the public to identify the woman.
The woman, or anyone who recognises her, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 23000134308.