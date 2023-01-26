Police investigating after two Corby salons targeted by burglars on motorcycles

Police are investigating after two Corby salons were broken into by burglars on motorcycles.

Bangs Boutique Hair and Beauty Salon in Welland Vale Road and The Platinum Lounge in Priors Hall were the targets of break-ins that happened between 3am and 4am on Wednesday (January 25).

Both businesses had their doors smashed in and were not able to open for business.

Chelsea McGregor, who runs Bangs Boutique, told the Northants Telegraph: “Police came to the door at around 4.30am this morning.

“There were two of them [burglars] on the footage. They used a moped to bash through the door. We’ve had six hairdryers stolen and some petty cash, worth around £800 and we’ve also had to close for the whole day.

“The neighbours across the road caught on quick, as did the flats above. We’re just lucky it wasn’t major, major.”

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “We have two linked offences. They happened in the early hours of this morning between 3.10am and 4am, when the Platinum Lounge was broken into by two suspects on a moped and cash and hair products stolen from inside.

“Bangs Boutique was then broken into with cash and hair products also stolen from inside.”

Anyone with information about the break-ins can call police on 101 quoting incident number 23000049237.

A police spokesman said three males aged 15, 17 and 22 arrested in connection with the investigation have all been released on bail pending further enquiries.

