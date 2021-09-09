Police investigating after man found with serious injuries at Corby home

Police and forensics officers have been at a house in Corby today (Thursday) after a man was found with serious injuries.

The man was taken to hospital after police were called to the home in James Watt Avenue in the early hours.

Police are continuing their enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the man's injuries.

Forensics vans have been on the scene this afternoon

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We were called to an address in James Watt Avenue, Corby, in the early hours of this morning (September 9) following reports that a man had sustained serious injuries.

"He was taken to hospital and we are currently progressing enquiries to ascertain whether there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding this incident.”