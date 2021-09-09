Police investigating after man found with serious injuries at Corby home

Residents have reported seeing forensics officers

By Alison Bagley
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 5:01 pm
Police and forensics officers have been at a house in Corby today (Thursday) after a man was found with serious injuries.

The man was taken to hospital after police were called to the home in James Watt Avenue in the early hours.

Police are continuing their enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the man's injuries.

Forensics vans have been on the scene this afternoon

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We were called to an address in James Watt Avenue, Corby, in the early hours of this morning (September 9) following reports that a man had sustained serious injuries.

"He was taken to hospital and we are currently progressing enquiries to ascertain whether there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding this incident.”

Neighbours said that they had seen forensics officers entering the house where a police guard has been on the scene.