Police 'increasingly concerned' for welfare of missing Kettering boy Alfie

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 6th Feb 2025, 12:13 BST
Police say they are growing 'increasingly concerned' for the welfare of a missing Kettering boy.

Alfie, 15, went missing from the Kettering area after last being seen on Tuesday, February 4.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Have you seen Alfie, aged 15?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Alfie is missing from the Kettering area and police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare. He has not been seen since the early hours of Tuesday, February 4.

Alfie,15, is missing from the Kettering area and police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare/Northants Policeplaceholder image
Alfie,15, is missing from the Kettering area and police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare/Northants Police

“He is 5' 7" tall of slim build and has short, light brown hair. It is not known what he is wearing at this time.

“If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, please call Northants Police on 101 quoting MPK1/378/25. Thank you.”

Related topics:PoliceKettering
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice