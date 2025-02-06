Police 'increasingly concerned' for welfare of missing Kettering boy Alfie

Police say they are growing 'increasingly concerned' for the welfare of a missing Kettering boy.

Alfie, 15, went missing from the Kettering area after last being seen on Tuesday, February 4.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Have you seen Alfie, aged 15?

“Alfie is missing from the Kettering area and police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare. He has not been seen since the early hours of Tuesday, February 4.

“He is 5' 7" tall of slim build and has short, light brown hair. It is not known what he is wearing at this time.

“If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, please call Northants Police on 101 quoting MPK1/378/25. Thank you.”